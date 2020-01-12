Rising in the polls, Sanders takes jabs from Trump, Warren

Bernie Sanders found himself on the receiving end of attacks from both President Donald Trump and Elizabeth Warren on Sunday.

It is a reflection of his rising status in the Democratic presidential race and perceived momentum just three weeks out from the Iowa caucuses. Trump issued a tweet in which he called Sanders “Crazy Bernie Sanders.”

It was Warren, though, who offered the sharpest criticism of the Vermont senator, saying she was “disappointed” by a report that the Sanders’ campaign is instructing its volunteers to speak negatively about her to win over undecided voters and suggesting he is too divisive to beat Trump.