Rival Democrats accuse Bloomberg of trying to 'buy' election

With the Nevada caucuses less than a week away, Democratic presidential candidates campaigning are fixated on a rival who isn't contesting the state.

Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg all are targeting billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg, accusing him of buying his way into the election and making clear they’re eager to take him on in a debate.

The attacks are a sign of how seriously the field is starting to take Bloomberg as gains traction in the race and is on the cusp of qualifying for Wednesday's Democratic debate in Las Vegas.