Roads closed in City of Roanoke due to flooding

The City of Roanoke has had to close multiple roadways Wednesday due to flooding.

The following roadways have been closed or have barricades ready for use should water levels rise:

-Wise at Indian Village (ROAD CLOSED)

-Baldwin Ave. and Tuck Ave. (ROAD CLOSED)

-Wiley & Crystal Spring (PREVIOUS ROAD CLOSURE)

Barricade Pre-set Locations:

-Cravens Creek both ends Deyerle and Craven Creek Ln (barricades pre-set)

-10th St. SW and Campbell Ave. SW

-9th St. SW and Campbell Ave. SW

-Shaffers Crossing (both ends on Salem Ave. and Johnson Ave.)

-13th St. NE and Eastern Ave. NE

-Vale Ave. and Gus Nicks Blvd.

-Kermit Ave. and Clyde St.

-Franklin Rd. and Wiley Dr.

-Edgewood St. and Malvern Rd.

-Edgewood St. and Brandon Ave.

-Orchard Rd. and Mud Lick Rd.

-Mud Lick Rd. and Brandon Ave.

The city wants to remind drivers never to go around barricades or drive through flooded roadways.

For updated information on road closures, visit the city's Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.