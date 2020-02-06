Roads flooded in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7) - Heavy rain has led to water on roads in several areas of Pittsylvania County.
Irish Road/State Route 703 has seen considerable water on the road Thursday.
The list of problem roads includes, but is not limited to because of changing conditions:
Sandy Creek Road
Berry Hill Road
Anderson Mill Road
16000 block and 8000 block of Mount Cross Road
West Maple Road
Cobbs Knob Road
West Sunrise Road
West Witt Road
Jones Mill Road
Snakepath Road
Johnson Road
WI Powell Road
Hollywood Road
White Ridge Road
Kerns Church Road
The VDOT website indicates problems also on:
East side of Martinsville Highway near Grays Park Road
Mountain Run Road
Hillside Road
Sportsman Road
