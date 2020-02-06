Roads flooded in Pittsylvania County

Heavy rain has led to water on roads in several areas of Pittsylvania County.

Irish Road/State Route 703 has seen considerable water on the road Thursday.

The list of problem roads includes, but is not limited to because of changing conditions:

Sandy Creek Road

Berry Hill Road

Anderson Mill Road

16000 block and 8000 block of Mount Cross Road

West Maple Road

Cobbs Knob Road

West Sunrise Road

West Witt Road

Jones Mill Road

Snakepath Road

Johnson Road

WI Powell Road

Hollywood Road

White Ridge Road

Kerns Church Road

The VDOT website indicates problems also on:

East side of Martinsville Highway near Grays Park Road

Mountain Run Road

Hillside Road

Sportsman Road

