Flooding closes some roads in Salem

Many roads and areas in our region have been closed due to current weather conditions, and flash flood watches are in effect for some localities.

Our flood threat remains high with more heavy rain in the forecast

Below is a list of roads in Salem that have been closed due to flooding:

- Butt Hollow from Locust Grove – Main Street

- Everly Lane

- Front Ave from Palmer – Mineral

- Horner Lane

- Low Water Bridge

- McBitty from Treemont – Homestead

-Mill Lane

- West Riverside from Mountain Ave- Kings Mill

Even though this area has flooded before, it’s still crazy to see. Horner Ln. in Salem is impassable. At LEAST 18 inches, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s more. pic.twitter.com/p6lHyrLNjN — Katey Roshetko (@KateyRoshetkoTV) May 21, 2020

Remember to never drive through standing water or around barricades.

For more information on river levels and forecasts, click here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

