Roanoke parks remain open, raise concerns

The sound of rain hitting basketball courts was much more prevalent Tuesday than the sound of screeching tennis shoes or balls against the backboard.

As of now Fallon Park, and other city parks remain open

"I can't speak on whether or not parks or playgrounds will be closed so at this point we just plan to keep educating people and encourage social distancing," said Stephanie Long, the marketing coordinator for Roanoke Parks and Recreation.

While basketball may not have been on the agenda today, it was this weekend.

A picture taken Sunday afternoon shows 50 or more people playing basketball. The photographer is Bethany Cummings, who's a new mom to be.

"Pretty much every park that we have driven by has been packed with people, parking spaces are full, shirts and skins basketball games going on, so it's pretty frustrating and it makes you think, 'wait a second I thought this was serious, why isn't everyone else taking this seriously,"' said Cummings.

On Monday, Governor Northam begged Virginians to take it seriously with the stay at home order that's valid for the next two months. By the time June 10th comes around, Cummings will be just a few weeks away from her due date.

"Personally I really want my parents to meet their first grandchild when he comes, so I'd really like to see us flatten the curve," said Cummings.

Something only done by steering clear of public spots, even when sun is shining.

