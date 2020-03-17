Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport says keep wallets, phones, keys in carry-on

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport has released a statement outlining different measures they are taking in response to the risk of the coronavirus.

The Airport Commission says the following procedures were carried out at the facility:

1. Hand sanitizers strategically dispersed, with more already ordered

2. Custodial staff has ramped up efforts in high-traffic areas

3. Public equipment like self-check-in-kiosks disinfected throughout the day

4. TSA has told ROA that passengers should wash/sanitize hands before and after the security checkpoints and leave wallets, phones and keys in carry-on bags to avoid the bins being shared.

5. CDC best practices have been posted in all restrooms and high-traffic areas

6. All airport stakeholders received an email outlining guidelines for cleaning public areas

The airport, at this time, is remaining open.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.