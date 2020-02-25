Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport asks for public's help as it advances master plan

The Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport might still be on the smaller side, but its future is big. And says executive director Tim Bradshaw, the airport's new master plan is the way to get there.

"The Master Plan is a road map on how we want to see the airport develop in the next 20 years," he said.

Tuesday, dozens of members of the public got a chance to weigh in.

On the table: topics including everything from infrastructure, like runways and terminals, to new business the airport could bring to the area.

"We're looking at warehouses, distribution centers," said Bradshaw.

"Well we're looking at everything," added Jorge Gonzalez, one of the consultants helping shape the master plan.

He says what he most wants to hear is "what makes the people really want to use the airport, come to the airport, and last but not least, feel proud that the airport is part of their community?"

Tuesday's meeting was the first of three that will be held as the master plan develops. The plan itself will begin to take shape between now and August, when another meeting will be held, with final draft published sometime around December.

"The more that we can grow the facility and grow the demand, the more air service we'll get," said Bradshaw.

