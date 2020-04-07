Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport numbers up for February but down for March, April

Every month, since September of 2016, the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport has seen growth.

While the numbers aren't finalized for March yet, the airport predicts about a 50 percent decrease in the overall number of passengers.

Currently for April the airport only has about 5 percent of the normal number of travelers.

Brad Boettcher, a spokesperson for the airport says a growth plan is still in tact, and as soon as the stay at home order is lifted, there will be a big push for travelers to fly out of Roanoke.

"There are two just huge variables, how many aircrafts are the airlines going to ground or just retire outright and how quickly will the demand for travel return, and how long is that going to take, so those are the two things we are tracking right now," said Boettcher.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.