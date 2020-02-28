Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport prepares for Coronavirus

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is taking precautions to limit the impact of the coronavirus on travel.

Airport officials say the overall level of concern amongst passengers is low, but they are taking extra measures to ensure the airport remains clean and any viruses do not rapidly spread.

Since the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport does not fly internationally, officials say they are not feeling the major rush of concern currently flooding major U.S. airports.

Airport spokesperson Brad Boettcher says the majority of impacts on flights will come from specific airlines, not the airport itself.

He recommends travelers check in with their airlines as far as cancellations and re-bookings go, and he also suggests travelers check their destination for its level of coronavirus risk.

The airport says it has plans in place if the coronavirus escalates and reaches our area, but for now, its biggest focus is increasing the number of times bathrooms and common areas are cleaned every day.

“We’ve been quietly working behind the scenes to make sure that we were up on frequencies of cleaning just to ensure that we have a facility that won’t be an issue.”

