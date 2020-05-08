Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport to require masks during entire flights starting May 11

All carriers operating at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport will require passengers to wear face coverings for the duration of flights beginning May 11.

According to a post from the airport's Facebook page, passengers are encouraged to bring their own coverings, but some carriers may be providing them. They ask you check with your carrier for further details.

Hudson News on the airport concourse will also be selling coverings.

Traveler guidelines can be found on the CDC's website.

