Roanoke Chamber invites businesses Thursday to learn about coronavirus

The Roanoke Regional Chamber is holding an information session for businesses about coronavirus this Thursday, March 12 at the South County Library at 8 a.m.

This information session will bring together experts from public health, emergency preparedness, and business continuity, according to the Chamber. Businesses attending will receive information about risk, prevention, diagnosis and treatment, and evidence-based preventive strategies.

Click here to register.

Question cards will be available at the registration table upon arrival. Speakers will address some of these questions at the conclusion of the program.

