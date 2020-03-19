Roanoke Children's Theatre goes online

Roanoke Children's Theatre has an academy that's temporarily shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak. So they've started an at-home instruction for students and the public! They've been teaching kids how to sing, dance, and draw. Thursday, an instructor taught kids how to make slime. Moving forward, the stage director will also be doing virtual theater activities and reading books.

"This allows students to continue education, not to be sitting at home, and to continue theater education in an interactive way. They are drawing, they are dancing, so they're getting exercise, they are singing," Brett Roden, Producing Artistic Director for Roanoke Children's Theatre, said.

To tune in, you can visit the Roanoke Children's Theatre Facebook page.