Roanoke churches add convenience to Ash Wednesday

Christians all around the world celebrated Ash Wednesday. In Roanoke, six churches on Grandin Road partnered to create “Ashes to Go.”

In order to make it easier for people to get their ashes during the day, the leaders from the six churches set up a booth across from the Grandin Theatre, allowing anyone who wanted to stop by.

“We share this just as God’s free gift to the community,” said Dave Skole, pastor at Lutheran Christian Church.

This is the fourth consecutive year the churches have come together to put on this event, but the churches have worked together even longer to have an impact in the community.

“We’ve been doing witnessing and service with the community for so many years,” said Skole.

Skole said he expected between 20 and 40 people to stop by. He said the main focus isn’t on the success of the event, but how faithful people are.

In addition to “Ashes to Go,” this group of churches has planned a Carrying of the Cross on Grandin Rd. for Good Friday.

