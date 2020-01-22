Roanoke City Chief of Police recognized in Council days ahead of retirement

After nearly four decades as an officer of the law, Roanoke's police chief is soaking up his last few days as top cop. He is set to retire January 31, while city staff leaders begin the process to find and hire his replacement.

WDBJ7 photo

In the meantime, Chief Tim Jones has been marking many lasts of his career. Tuesday was one of them, while he addressed Roanoke's City Council, wearing his uniform in public for the last time.

"The third item I have, if, Chief, would you mind coming to the podium?" said City Manager Bob Cowell Tuesday afternoon in council chambers.

For the last time, Roanoke City Police Chief Tim Jones was recognized in City Council with members of his agency by his side as each council member praised Jones for his service.

"I can't thank you enough for all that you have poured yourself into this community," said Council Member Anita Price.

The road to retirement for the Chief has been challenging, as he breaks away from nearly 40 years as an officer. He has had to remind himself there is life outside work.

"Because at the end of the day, Tim Jones is just as comfortable in a pair of bibbed overalls as he is in this police uniform," he said. "So you have to keep that in perspective."

Jones said he has been thinking about the kind of person that he'd like to replace him.

“Oh, yes, I do, and it runs the gamut. I think you’ve gotta be well balanced all over," he said. "I have a lot of passion for what I do. Many times that passion plays out, I had some friction points because I let my passion show. But that’s okay. If we’re agreeing all the time, we probably need to take a deeper dive and see what’s going on.”

Jones wants his successor to know he or she is taking hold of a strong agency, one he would put up against any other law enforcement agency in the state. He hopes RPD can continue to lead the way in southwest Virginia and work collaboratively with law enforcement at the local, state and federal level.

But he hopes council and city staff will evaluate support of public safety to keep the jobs competitive, officer pay and recruiting being something he and council seemed to disagree on.

“I know they’re looking at adjustments for starting salaries and pay for public safety. We really gotta get in front of that," he said, "if we want to maintain and keep high caliber, and attract recruits, especially in minority recruiting circumstances.”

Overall, Jones is grateful for an opportunity to lead.

"I hope in some small way I've done some things positively that have helped the community, have helped the organization and will help some of those officers be the best quality officers that they can be for this community."

