Roanoke City Council member reacts to protests

All week, people have been out on the streets protesting throughout our country, after a police officer was charged with killing a black man named George Floyd. Now, these protests are happening right here in Roanoke.

Saturday, people marched on the streets up to the Roanoke Police Station, holding up signs and screaming for justice.

Roanoke City Council Member Trish White Boyd says she's glad to see people standing up for their rights, but hopes these protests stay peaceful.

"I don't mind the protest. I understand the anger and the frustration, and we want people to protest, but what we don't want is for you to start destroying property and hurting other people," Boyd said.

She says she wants people to remember to stay respectful of others and of the businesses we shop in daily.