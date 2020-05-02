Roanoke City Dems announce 2020 ticket for City elections

The full Democratic ticket for the November 2020 City Council elections was announced Saturday.

According to the Roanoke City Democratic Committee's Facebook page, Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd, Peter Volosin and Robert Jeffrey, Jr. are joining Mayor Sherman Lea, Sr. as nominees.

“I am thrilled to announce our 2020 Democratic Nominees for Roanoke City Mayor and City Council including our current Mayor, Sherman Lea Sr. and the three City Council Nominees current CouncilwomanTrish White-Boyd, Peter Volosin, and Robert Jeffrey, Jr.,” said Beth Deel, Roanoke City Democratic Committee (RCDC) Chair. “In addition, my heartfelt thanks to candidates Stephanie Moon and Luke Priddy for running incredible campaigns in this year’s Democratic Nomination Process. It is clear that Roanoke City has a burgeoning bench of quality Democratic leaders and a dedicated foundation of Democratic volunteers.”

