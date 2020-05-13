Roanoke City Greenways reopening Friday

After over a month of being closed, parts of the Roanoke City Greenways are set to reopen Friday.

Friday, signs saying Greenways are closed until further notice will be switched out for Roanoke Greenway guideline signs. Roanoke City Parks and Recreation said the plan to reopen will be gradual.

"It didn't just impact the citizens; it impacted the employees as well."

Stephanie Long with Roanoke City Parks and Rec says the decision to close the City's Greenways wasn't an easy one, but it was necessary.

"There was a weekend that was incredibly busy, it was the 6th busiest weekend on record and even if you are in constant motion passing people, it was so many people it was impossible to social distance," said Long.

Friday, most of the Greenways will open, but a section along the Roanoke River will remain closed.

"As long as everyone kind of follows the rules, safely social distances and recreates responsibly, then on Tuesday, the more popular Roanoke River Greenway should be opening," said Long.

Long says as long as people use the Greenways responsibly while following guidelines, they shouldn't have to close them again.

"If you encounter other users, make sure to give them at least six feet of space, don't congregate in crowds more than 10, if you're with your family make sure you guys walk single file," said Long.

To find a full list of Roanoke's Greenways and when they open, click here.

Copyright 2020 WBDJ7. All rights reserved.