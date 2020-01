Roanoke City Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

The call came in around 9:10 p.m. Sunday near Grandview Ave. NW and Marr St. NW.

One man was found with gunshot wounds and was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

