Roanoke City Public Schools announces virtual high school graduations

Roanoke City Public Schools will honor high school graduates with online ceremonies this year.

Forest Park Academy’s will be June 2 at 6 p.m., Patrick Henry’s will be June 4 at 10 a.m., and William Fleming’s will be June 4 at 2 p.m..

All three ceremonies will consist of reading each graduate’s name and showing their pictures.

You will be able to watch each ceremony live on the school system’s Facebook page.

Roanoke City Schools has not announced plans for any future in-person celebrations, but has not ruled that out, either.

