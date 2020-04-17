Roanoke City Public Schools continue meal deliveries

At first glance, it looks like any other day in the bus lane at Patrick Henry High School.

But instead of students, the precious cargo is food.

"We have a lot of children here that don't have, and this is a way to give back," said Kim Keith, an instructional assistant, who is now serving as a site supervisor for the meal deliveries.

We climbed aboard Bus 16, along with employees of Durham School Services and a group of para-professionals from PH.

And we rode along as they delivered about 80 meals in the Melrose neighborhood.

Tiffany Johnson knows there's a need.

"I grew up for the first eight years around kids that were literally hungry so I definitely get it," Johnson told WDBJ7 as she helped deliver meals.

Brenda Petty told us families in her neighborhood are grateful.

"It keeps us in touch with the school system. It also helps us financially," Petty said. "And the children really enjoy seeing the school bus come by."

Since March 17th, meal deliveries and other grab and go pickup sites have provided almost 245,000 meals.

It's a collaborative effort from the SodexoMAGIC kitchens to the curb.

"I can't say enough about the folks that are on these buses and out here loading these buses," said RCPS Chief of Security Chris Perkins. "They are doing a tremendous job. And lots of people owe them a debt of gratitude."

