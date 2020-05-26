Roanoke City Public Schools names new Superintendent

Verletta White will be the new Superintendent of Roanoke City Public Schools following a School Board monthly meeting and announcement Tuesday.

"We believe we have hit the jackpot," Board Chair Mark Cathey said.

White comes from Baltimore, MD where she held a variety of positions that include teacher, principal, assistant superintendent, executive director of professional development, chief academic officer and interim superintendent of the 25th largest school district in the United States.

Beginning July 1, 2020, she will replace Dr. Rita Bishop who held the role for 13 years.

"The Board would like to thank our partners at McPherson & Jacobson, our Executive Search Firm, as well as every member of the community, most especially our teachers, administrators, parents and students, who took the time to participate in one of our 11 focus groups or complete an electronic survey. The input of hundreds of citizens helped inform, direct, and ultimately validate our selection process. Accordingly, we are all thrilled about this match," Cathey added.

