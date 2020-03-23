Roanoke City Public Schools react to Governor's announcement

Roanoke City Public Schools Superintendent Rita Bishop says she wasn't surprised by the Governor's announcement that Virginia schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

We spoke with Bishop Monday afternoon. She told us the school system has planned for situations requiring virtual learning and will rise to the challenge.

"Both the Governor and the State Superintendent stressed two things as they pertain to public education," Bishop told WDBJ7. "One, the importance of continuing and expanding instruction, and two, the importance of making meals accessible to students. And I think that we've done a really good job in this brief period on both of those."

Bishop said she knows that students and their families have many questions, and she said the school division will provide more information in a memo it plans to release on Tuesday.

