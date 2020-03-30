Roanoke City Public Schools suspends food delivery by bus; pickup still available

Roanoke City Public Schools issued a statement on their Facebook page Monday that they will be suspending their bus food delivery.

Grab and go food will be available Tuesday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Fallon Park Elementary, Round Hill Elementary, Patrick Henry High School and William Fleming High School. The School Board will be meeting Tuesday following the Governor's stay-at-home order and provide an update on food delivery after discussions are held.

Roanoke City Public Schools asks anyone unable to visit one of these sites and needs food to follow the Governor's guideline and call 2-1-1.

The Grab and Go Tech Support at the high schools have also been suspended.

All school buildings are closed and no employee should report to work.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.