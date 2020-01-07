Roanoke City Schools explains decision to split school openings

Some parents have questioned a decision by Roanoke City Public Schools to keep students at elementary schools during Tuesday's winter storm, but close middle and high schools.

Spokesman Justin McLeod says, "When road conditions changed suddenly, the District decided to close the middle and high schools because those students hadn’t been picked up yet. Most of the elementary students had already arrived at school. It wasn’t safe to dismiss them in these weather conditions. The decision was then made to keep elementary students at school."

He continues, "They will dismiss at normal time since we anticipate improving weather and road conditions this afternoon. We had a few elementary buses that were still on the roads during the snow squall. Drivers were told to pull over in a safe location until conditions improved."

