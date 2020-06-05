Roanoke City Schools host virtual graduation ceremonies

Patrick Henry High School and William Fleming High School students graduated virtually Thursday. Both graduations were streamed live on Facebook for family members and friends to listen in and watch their favorite grads' big day.

Nathalie Lemon, the valedictorian of Patrick Henry High School, was one of several student leaders who kicked off the ceremony.

"To say that the end of our senior year has been unusual is an understatement. Even words such as unprecedented and extraordinary cannot begin to describe the events in the last few months, events that have caused unimaginable pain, suffering and loss from our country and has taken away most of the marquee moments of our senior year," said Lemon.

Students were able to get their diplomas in person this week.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.