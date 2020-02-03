Roanoke City Schools offers parents a chance to chime in on superintendent search

Roanoke is actively working to replace major players in City leadership.

Monday was the first day in office for the interim police Chief while a team scouts for a permanent Chief, but it is not the only open spot right now.

The Roanoke City Public Schools superintendent position is open now for the first time in nearly 13 years, and because the search for a new superintendent is such a big deal, district leaders want to make sure parents and staff get to have a say in the process.

"It's time to let the board find somebody who can take it to the next level," said current Superintendent Dr. Rita Bishop in October.

The next level of leadership for Roanoke City Public schools will follow the tenure of Dr. Bishop, who is ready to retire and spend time with grandkids after more than a decade at the helm.

"This is a hard job," said school board Chairman Mark Cathey.

He said they're searching nationwide for someone who can handle this hard job, relying on a search firm made up of former superintendents to bring forth the best candidates.

"We think there are a lot of synergies," he said, "a lot of ways they can come together and find us somebody."

The firm, McPherson and Jacobson, posted a job listing within the last ten days. Their search team is made up of former superintendents.

But it's not just the expertise of the professionals that Cathey and the team want to hear.

"It's way bigger than us. It's important for the whole city. It's not just important for the school system," he said. "And we want everybody to be heard and we're looking forward to that input."

The search firm will host community meetings next week, seeking the input of staff and administrators, but also from parents and PTA members.

Eventually, they'll offer up a survey in English and Spanish where participants can submit your thoughts to make sure they offer the job to the kind of leader you the community wants to see.

"There may some important qualifications that in our experience we haven't hit," Cathey said. "And we want to make sure we hit them. So please reach out, we're delighted to hear from anybody."

Cathey reminded parents that even while they might not directly interact with the superintendent, the person chosen for the job will bear a lot of responsibilities that will likely trickle down to the classroom level.

“Discipline to education and pedagogy to other things that are important to day-to-day life- music and arts, the state of the buildings, the finances, the pay scales for the teachers," he said. "Every little thing ultimately comes to the superintendent and they’re the leader of the whole thing.”

That meeting for parents will be held February 11 at 7 pm in William Fleming's auditorium. That online survey will also be available at the district's website from February 7 to the 13.

It's similar to the process the City's leadership has taken to find the next police chief. The City manager hopes to have a new chief in April. The school board aims to select the new superintendent by early May.

Both of those chosen leaders will eventually work together once settled into their positions.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.