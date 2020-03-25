Roanoke City Schools preparing to educate students online for remainder of school year

Roanoke City Public Schools has a plan in place to educate its students remotely for the remainder of the school year.

Governor Northam mandated that all schools remain closed in-person through then due to the coronavirus.

Roanoke City Schools says teachers will record video lessons or modules for their students and printed out packets will be distributed by bus drivers.

The school system is remaining positive and making sure all students have the proper electronics and internet connectivity to handle this style of learning.

“The good news here is that we could end up doing some things really well and take that information forward into another school year when we don’t have this kind of a crisis," said Dr. Rita Bishop, Roanoke City Schools' Superintendent:

Roanoke City Schools also plans to continue providing food for students who need it through the end of the school year.

