Roanoke City addresses community changes amid COVID-19 concerns

Roanoke City addressed changes in the community following a local state of emergency declaration that went into effect Monday.

City staff has been encouraged to participate in meetings and other activities electronically or over the phone.

The press conference hosted by the city was streamed online instead of a traditional in-person meeting.

There are plans to teleconference city council meetings in the future; however, the way rules are set up now, members need to physically be present for the meeting.

Scheduled meetings for the Planning Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals have been canceled until further notice, City Manager Bob Cowell said.

Bus services have not been impacted at this time, but Valley Metro has increased its cleaning procedures.

Transportation services are important for many people in the community, and the city will work to keep those services available for as long as possible; however, it is likely they will be scaled back, Cowell said.

The city has resources like protective gear and masks available for first responders and its homeless assistant teams, but anticipates there will eventually be a limited supply.

There is a national stockpile of those resources the city is requesting to have access to, to help protect those teams working in the community and mitigate the spread of the virus, Cowell said.

The city has been in contact with the mall operators at Valley View and say the operators are handling the situation. The community could see changes in operations at the mall as closures and other declarations continue, Cowell said.

Overall, the city is pleased with its operational communications with other localities and reminds people to practice social-distancing in hopes of managing the virus’s impact on the community.

