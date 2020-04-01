Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts report 24 COVID-19 cases

While the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rises each day across the Roanoke Valley, the good news is that, so far, the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are able to track each case back to what is likely its source, which means they are not yet seeing any community spread.

“What we try and do is make a connection to another case or another area that maybe somebody has traveled in like New York City or New Jersey or places where there’s wide-spread community spread," said Molly O’Dell with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

The latest data from these health districts shows 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19: 10 in Botetourt County, six in Roanoke City, six in Roanoke County, and two in Alleghany County.

“We have 24 cases: 13 are male, 11 female, and the age range is actually 26 to 88,” said O'Dell.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts report the majority of these patients are currently recovering at home.

O'Dell reminds us that as the number of cases continues to rise, it’s up to everyone to do their part.

“The only vaccination we have to COVID-19 right now is social distancing, hand washing, good respiratory hygiene, and just being a good citizen and neighbor.”

The latest data from Carilion shows Roanoke Memorial Hospital has treated 22 patients for coronavirus and 2 are currently hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.