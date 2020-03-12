Roanoke City jail making changes as precaution against coronavirus

Local jails are working proactively to make changes in operations in preparation for the threat of the new coronavirus.

While there were no positive cases of the virus reported in Southwest Virginia as of publication, local jail leaders, including those at the Roanoke City Jail, decided to make changes.

As of Thursday, the jail decided to suspend physical visitation. Video Visitation will be made available during the physical visitation hours instead. Other changes include enhancing the medical pre-screening process of those arrested and brought to the jail.

The Roanoke City Sheriff's Office also reported it will suspend the weekender program and court-ordered workforce program until April 25, 2020. In addition to those measures, they've suspended outside inmate work crews until further notice, suspended all outside volunteer programs until further notice, and reported they've enhanced daily cleaning to maintain a sanitary environment for staff, inmates and the general public.

In a news release, the Roanoke City Sheriff's Office wrote, "We hope these steps bring you some comfort and assurance of our effort to keep our inmates, staff and public healthy."

