Roanoke City leaders worry quarantine, trauma will affect how well students read

Every year, educators worry about the "summer slide" or the potential for students to lose a lot of what they learned over the course of the school year. Looming summer months plus quarantine is making some local leaders extra concerned. But they're got free resources at the ready.

Cassie Pillis-Gent is a stay-at-home mom and Roanoke City PTA board member who's made sure her two sons have stayed on top of their school work.

"For those of us who choose to send our kids to school, we choose to do so for a reason and when that is taken away it's a whole new ball game for us," she said.

That game, at home, meant she worried her kids weren't making the gains they might have made in the classroom.

"You worry that they weren't being pushed hard enough I guess because the teacher couldn't work with them individually," she said.

With summer months looming ahead, she's working to make sure they stay busy with fun learning, like making bird feeders and planter boxes and studying life cycles by watching caterpillars transform to butterflies.

And just as she worries about her own kids return to school - the head of Roanoke's libraries worries Roanoke there may be other problems ahead, such as students falling behind on their reading level.

"The concern is that this literacy recovery might be larger than normal," said Sheila Umberger, Director of the Roanoke City library system.

Umberger said qurantine plus trauma from the virus fallout, such as seeing family members get ill or parents losing jobs, might make it even hard for kids to read at grade level.

"We know 100 percent that trauma will affect a child's brain development, their security and can be a barrier also to that learning because it can actually impact their brain," she said, adding that a third grade child's reading ability has been shown to be indicative of their ability to graduate.

But it's not all bad news.

The libraries will offer a free summer reading program with books and activities. They'll keep their YouTube channel updates which provide storytelling with mindfulness activities like yoga. And they plan to continue partnering with Feeding Southwest Virginia to feed children at various library sites.

"The good thing is, we can make a difference," Umberger said, noting that the library has many partners in the Star City Reads program to accomplish this.

And Roanoke City's PTA is working with the district to do the same.

"It's definitely a whole new world out there," Pillis-Gent said.

