Roanoke City library's drop boxes to reopen next week

In case you or your kids are looking for some summer reading, Roanoke City's library will start offering more options next week.

Monday, all 10 book drops will reopen. Books will be quarantined before going back into rotation. They will also open up the computer system and allow you to place a hold on a book.

Early next month, they'll offer curbside services at all locations and will begin the summer feeding program.

"You'll be able to drive up, call, and we'll come out and bring material to you or we'll be out watching," said Sheila Umberger, Director of the Roanoke City Public Libraries. "You can also do walk up, because you know a lot of our branches are in neighborhoods, so we're gonna have a walk up option."

Umberger says they're still trying to figure out a safe time to reopen the libraries to the public.

