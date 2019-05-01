Roanoke City renames courthouse for prominent civil rights activist

A man who once called Roanoke home has been recognized as one of the key activists of the civil rights movement. Oliver White Hill played an important part in the landmark court case Brown Versus the Board of Education.

Wednesday, Oliver White Hill's name was etched into history in a place where his contributions were most visible.

"The impact that he's made on the history of our country sets an example for all of us here in Roanoke to follow," said Mayor Sherman Lea.

Lea began the ceremony for the renaming of Roanoke City's Courthouse, giving it the new name of the Oliver W. Hill Justice Center.

The example set by Oliver White Hill was principally in the courtroom, where the civil rights leader fought for desegregation and equality in schools.

Hill spent part of his childhood and early law career in Roanoke.

So it was fitting that May 1, or Law Day, Hill was celebrated with the renaming of the city courthouse in his honor. But the date was fitting for more than one reason.

"May 1st, 1907 Oliver White came into this world, to a young couple, born in Richmond, Virginia," said Ramona Taylor, President of the Oliver White Hill Foundation. "Today is Mr. Hill's Birthday."

Hill's son, Oliver Hill Junior, was on hand for the occasion. He shared with those assembled that his father was never intimidated by burning crosses in the yard, or death threats in the mail.

"He would just move ahead without any fear. He would always, when we were, when I was growing up, he would take my hand and pull us into a white restroom for example," Hill said, laughing. "And I would be terrified but he just did not want to acknowledge the legitimacy of these separations."

He said his father would not care for much pomp and circumstance.

But would appreciate the gesture and intention to continue what he started here in Roanoke years ago.

To learn more about Oliver White Hill, click here.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ. All rights reserved.