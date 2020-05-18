Roanoke City school board whittling down list of superintendent candidates

Leaders with Roanoke City's School board have forged ahead with searching for a new district Superintendent.

Vice Chair Lutheria Smith said Monday that the board decided to continue their search using social distancing and technology.

They have whittled away a list of 34 applicants to a handful of finalists.

Smith the community, through surveys and in-person town hall style meetings, told the board they wanted a superintendent with experience working in an urban district, who could create equitable educational opportunities for students as well as have strong interpersonal skills.

Smith said the board also wants to know how the candidates would handle the current crisis.

"We are absolutely looking for the person who can meet that challenge and ensure that we are well poised for success as we move forward in the post Covid world," she said.

Smith wouldn't say how many finalists are left.

But she believes the board will be able to keep with their timeline and make an offer to the preferred candidate in early June.

Smith said the search firm also shared demographic information about the candidates.

1) Of the 34 applicants, 23 were male, 11 were female.

2) Of the 34 applicants, 18 were people of color, 16 were white.

3) Of the 34 applicants, 19 had experience working as a district superintendent

4) Of the 34 applicants, 14 are currently working in an urban district

5) Of the 34 applicants, 25 have doctoral degrees

6) Of the 34 applicants, 18 different states were represented. There were seven applicants from Virginia.

