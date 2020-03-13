Roanoke City to hold news conference on coronavirus updates

The City of Roanoke, along with Carilion Clinic, will hold a news conference Friday, March 13 to give updates on the coronavirus.

The news conference at 2:30 p.m. will include addresses from Mayor Sherman Lea and Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie, the medical director for Infection Prevention and Control at Carilion Clinic.

WDBJ7 will be at the event, and you can watch it live on Facebook or on our website.

The city urges the public to educate themselves on COVID-19. For more information, you can visit the city of Roanoke's website or Carilion Clinic's website.

