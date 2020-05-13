Roanoke City's Colonial Avenue project nearing completion

A construction project that was originally supposed to be complete by Thanksgiving 2019 is almost done.

The Colonial Avenue construction near Virginia Western Community College began in May of 2018. It was set to be done by November 2019.

But in December, Roanoke City Lead Engineer Luke Pugh said the contractor had to re-do some work that was not up to city standards.

And, he said the contractor struggled to maintain a consistent workforce on site.

Now, we're told all that's left is to pour one more concrete ramp and plant grass.

