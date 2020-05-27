Roanoke City's pools may remain closed through next summer

In a Facebook post this week, Roanoke City administrators noted the Washington Park and Fallon Park public pools would remain closed through the summer season.

WDBJ7 photo

They indicated this was due to both coronavirus-related limitations and money.

The post by administration also went on to note the city was considering keeping the pools closed through next summer as well.

The post notes, "The proposed FY2020-2021 budget also recommends pools remain closed for next season due to fiscal constraints."

The pools, operated in partnership with Virginia Gators, Inc and the Kirk Family YMCA, are maintained and repaired by the city.

But several locals have stepped forward to attempt to reverse the recommendation for closure. That includes local attorney John Fishwick, who said Wednesday he'd like to initiate a fundraising campaign to keep the pools open.

"I remember as I child I went to the pool, we've taken our boys to the pool in the summer. And I think it's something everybody looks forward to, particularly young families," he said. "And we as a community should make sure that not just the folks that belong to a country club, but that everybody has access to a pool in the summer."

According to a spokesperson for the city, it would cost about $100,000 each year to keep both pools operational.

In its Facebook post acknowledging the gesture, the city noted those discussions are ongoing and the administration would let the public know if anything changes.

