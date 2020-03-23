Roanoke Co. Board of Supervisors asks public to attend meetings virtually

According to a statement from Roanoke County, their Board of Supervisors meetings will still be held Tuesday, March 24 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

They are asking the public to not physically attend because of the current state of emergency.

Meetings can be viewed at https://www.rvtv.org/ or https://roanokecountyva.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx/BOSvideo.

The statement invites the public to send comments to djacks@roanokecountyva.gov with their name and address. A handful of public hearings are scheduled during the meetings. Comments will be read aloud during the meetings, time permitting.

