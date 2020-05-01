Roanoke Co. Board of Supervisors calls on governor to loosen restrictions on SW Va.

While the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb across the commonwealth, the number in southwest Virginia remains lower than most other parts of the state.

For that reason, the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors is calling on Gov. Ralph Northam to reduce restrictions on this part of the state.

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have deeply impacted our citizens and our businesses and we must speak up about this,” said Board Chairman David Radford at a news conference Friday.

Friday morning, the board unanimously penned a letter to the governor.

"Sooner than later": Roanoke County supervisors urge regional reopening of commonwealth

“It is clear that there is a lower health risk in southwest Virginia compared to other parts of the state. This is why a one-size-fits-all method is not needed," said Radford.

The board is asking for a regional approach to reopening the commonwealth in hopes of cutting off and reversing the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

“The unemployment claims have jumped to a staggering 15 percent for our region. This trend can not continue indefinitely without inflicting irreparable harm to our community and our citizens,” said Radford.

The Roanoke County government has not been immune to the economic impact of this pandemic, either.

The County is anticipating at least a $5.5 million hit, according to the Board of Supervisors’ Vice-Chairman Phil North.

“That’s just a loss in revenues from sales taxes, from other revenue generators, but largely the meals tax and sales tax,” said North.

Gov. Northam addressed the board's request at his Friday press briefing, saying there are positives and negatives to a regional approach to re-opening, but one concern is people traveling throughout the state to and from regions with varying levels of restrictions.

“What if all these folks from another area of Virginia, that perhaps even is a hotspot in Virginia, come to our places of business, we have re-opened, then we have to backtrack and close our businesses again, and then we’ll never be able to recover from that," said Northam.

At that same briefing, the governor also alluded to providing more details Monday about a re-opening.

As of now, the current restrictions on non-essential businesses are set to expire May 8. At that time, the governor can choose to let them expire or extend them.

The governor’s stay-at-home order is in place until June 10 unless he lifts it sooner.

