Roanoke Co. Board of Supervisors to discuss signs preventing panhandling

Roanoke County is requesting that VDOT allow an increase in the number of signs around the area that outlaws panhandling.

In the attempt to reduce safety concerns for pedestrians and drivers, eight new locations for posted messages outlawing panhandling are being presented, according to a release from Roanoke County. The City of Salem and City of Roanoke have both erected similar visuals over the past few year that additionally list resources for panhandlers.

The eight locations that will be discussed at the February 25 Board of Supervisors meeting are as follows:

-·Electric Road/Route 419 and Brambleton Avenue/Route 221

- Electric Road/Route 419 and Ogden Road

- Brambleton Avenue/Route 221 and Garst Mill Road

- Challenger Avenue/Route 460 and Cloverdale Road/Alternate Route 220

- Challenger Avenue/Route 460 and Valley Gateway Boulevard

- Challenger Avenue/Route 460 and the Walmart/Lowe’s entrance

- Williamson Road/Route 11 and Peters Creek Road/Route 117

- Williamson Road/Route 11 and Plantation Road/Route 115

According to the release, the signs and their installation will cost $1,260 that is available within the Planning Department Budget.

The area allows for a total of 21 signs in the medians currently at these locations. Additional sites could be added in the future.

