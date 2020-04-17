Roanoke Co. High Schools to hold online and in-person graduation ceremonies

Graduation day: the culmination of 12 years of hard work, and the beginning of a new journey.

“It’s something that you look forward to from the moment that you start schooling,” said Cave Spring senior Lauren Frampton.

For Frampton and the rest of her senior classmates, graduation day will look a little different than the day they dreamed of due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re lucky to have a community that’s so supportive in every way that really alleviates all of the negativity and horrible circumstances that we’re in,” said Frampton.

All five Roanoke County high schools will stream an online ceremony on the date originally set for the traditional graduation: either May 19th or 20th.

“Our students were planning to graduate, to be done, to have their diploma as of, for us, May 19th and 20th, and so we think they deserve that sort of sense of closure. They’ve earned a diploma and we want to give it to them,” said Roanoke Co. Superintendent Ken Nicely.

The online ceremony will have all the traditional staples: the reading of each students’ name and speeches from teachers, students, and the class valedictorian.

Once the state deems large gatherings safe again, all five high schools plan to hold more traditional, in-person ceremonies during the summer or fall to once again honor this year’s graduating class.

“We’re human beings, that human experience of just being able to hug each other and celebrate together and have that common bond,” said Nicely.

For Frampton, she’s just happy everyone is staying safe and says she plans to watch the online ceremony with her entire extended family on a Zoom conference call.

“You do what you can to make it the best situation possible, so we’re still looking forward to it.”

