Roanoke Co. Public Schools expanding apprenticeship program

Roanoke County Public Schools is expanding its student apprenticeship program to Salem and Roanoke City Schools.

The program first began three years ago with five students. Now, 25 students spend nearly two dozen hours a week getting hands-on experience with local businesses while earning course credit.

Lane Jamison has been enrolled in the program for two years.

“I strongly encourage doing it because you still get school credit for it and you also get to see if it’s really a career path you want to go down.”

The expansion of the program for the 2020-21 school year will allow students from all three school systems to work at more than a dozen businesses in the region while still in school.

