Roanoke Co. Public Schools responds to state K-12 reopening plan

Roanoke County Public Schools say they are planning a blend of in-class and distance learning, amongst other new COVID-19 precautionary measures, in response to the Governor's Tuesday announcement of plans for K-12 schools to resume in the fall.

According to a statement from the district's superintendent, Dr. Ken Nicely, their goal is to let the community know school schedule details no later than June 26.

A few pieces of specific attention released Tuesday on behalf of Roanoke County Public Schools are as follows:

-Schools are expected to re-open in August as scheduled, but with limits on the number of students attending each day

-Full instruction that incorporates new learning plans and graded assignments

-Guidelines will bring a combination of in-class and distance learning

-A complete plan for distance learning will be available for students in upper grades depending on individual cases. The district hopes to develop plans for students in lower grades as well.

-Laptops will be available for families with children in elementary grades. Plans are being explored for those who do not have home internet access. All middle and high school students will be given a laptop.

-Special attention is being paid to supporting social and emotional concerns students may have, along with the gaps in learning

-Each family will be asked for their input regarding transportation and distance learning once the details of the fall schedule are announced

Roanoke Public County Schools says they will be reaching out to families directly regarding the Fall 2020 schedule in the next few weeks. More can be found on the district's website.

