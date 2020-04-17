Roanoke Co. temporarily lays off 287 part-time employees due to coronavirus crisis

Beginning April 24, 287 Roanoke County part-time employees will be laid off due to the coronavirus crisis while all County facilities are closed to the public.

According to a release from the county, this move is meant to be temporary, pending future economic conditions, and these employees will be given the opportunity to come back to work in the future.

The majority of the employees work in the Green Ridge Recreation Center, Brambleton Center and six libraries that have all been closed since March 23.

