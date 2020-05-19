Roanoke Co. releases guide for restaurants operating under Phase One with outdoor dining

As the Commonwealth continues to navigate its way through recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants are in the middle of getting their feet wet after beginning Phase One Friday with access to outdoor dining.

Roanoke County has released a guide for the temporary use of an outdoor dining plan for the Phase One Forward Virginia plan.

A copy of the full guide can be found as an attachment to this story. Roanoke County asks any questions be directed to the contacts within the document.

