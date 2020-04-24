Roanoke College Chef shares students favorite recipes in tutorial videos

As we spend more time at home, it's likely you've been trying to learn or perfect a skill. If you're wanting to learn some new recipes, one college chef from our hometown has you covered.

"Hey everybody, it's Chef Matt here cooking from Chep Pop's grill today!"

Roanoke College Executive Chef Matt Phillips has been filming tutorial videos on how to cook some of the college students' favorite dishes. It all started with a recipe request from a student.

"It all started with a chicken burrito and queso dip, so that was kind of the first request, then a couple of our other favorite items like a Peruvian dish that is basically a steak stir fry over rice with french fries on top," said Chef Matt.

Most of the recipes he shows them are fairly simple. Phillips said the college takes the quality of food he serves for the students seriously.

"We have a strong local purchasing program, so we really just try to support the community, we try to purchase high-quality ingredients and certainly it is a reflection of our food," said Phillips.

While giving tips along the way, he's hoping to bring smiles to their faces.

One of the next videos to be released is a tribute to Roanoke College seniors.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.