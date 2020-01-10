Roanoke College adds 14 education majors

Roanoke College is set to offer more education majors than ever before.

14 more majors will be offered within the education department starting in the fall.

The additional majors are thought to help with the statewide teacher shortage as these majors will remove the fifth year of schooling students often need to get a teaching license.

The new majors include:

• Art Education

• Biology Education

• Chemistry Education

• Computer Science Education

• Elementary Education

• Education Professional Studies

• English Education

• French Education

• Health & Physical Education

• Mathematics Education

• Music Education

• Physics Education

• Social Studies Education

• Spanish Education

• Teaching English as a Second Language (TESL)

• Theater Education.

"We're hoping that the initial interest in it drives a much bigger number increase of students to Roanoke college that weren't going to come here anyway, not just a shift around of students we already have, but people that will look at these programs and go, 'Oh I can major in education and I didn't know that before,"' said Dr. Lisa Stoneman, the education department chair at Roanoke College.

There are also 2 new minors students can take on: elementary education and secondary education. All of these will be available starting the 2020-2021 school year.

