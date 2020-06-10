Roanoke College announces plans for fall semester

Roanoke College

has announced its plans for the upcoming fall semester.

In a letter to students and families, Roanoke College President Mike Maxey announced students would start classes early in the fall, two weeks ahead of the original schedule. Wednesday, August 19 will be the first day of classes.

Maxey says students will move into residence halls with many of the same health protocols that have been used for students to collect their belongings. New student move-in day will be Saturday, August 15, while returning students will move in on Monday, August 17.

In order to maximize the likelihood that students can remain on campus for the full semester, Maxey says the academic calendar has been revised to reduce the risks of mid-semester travel. The traditional fall break observed in October has been removed, and students will have class throughout the month.

The new calendar has the same number of class days as the original calendar. The last day of classes will be Tuesday, November 18, with Reading Day on Wednesday, November 18. Exams will begin November 19 and conclude November 24, with some exams being held on Saturday, November 21.

No classes will be held after Thanksgiving, and students will be expected to leave campus by November 25.

The college says more details regarding health protocols will be available in the coming months.

