Roanoke College planning for return to in-person classes

Roanoke College is working toward a goal of resuming in-person classes this fall, after switching to online-only during the coronavirus pandemic.

President Michael C. Maxey says the school is committed to resuming in-person instruction and providing a "safe living and learning environment on-campus" for the 2020-2021 academic year. He says the school is working to prepare for an on-time, on-campus start in August.

Maxey says, "We continue to monitor federal guidelines and work with Roanoke College health services, our incident command team, the Virginia Department of Health, and local government officials to determine future plans for returning to in-person classes safely."

He continues, "We are a community that thrives on the exchange of ideas and connections between faculty and students. Ideally, our classes will be in-person this fall."

Various scenarios are being considered, including the possibility that Roanoke College may have to look at a later-than-normal start of face-to-face classes into the fall 2020 semester, or even a continuation of remote instruction.

Maxey says he hopes to have a more definitive plan by July 1.

